'They've got my back': Central Indiana-based ICU Survivor Center focuses on long-term recovery

WRTV's Nikki DeMentri shows us how IU Health's ICU Survivor Center works.
Posted at 3:59 PM, Nov 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-23 15:59:35-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Memory loss, sleeping challenges, depression — these are some symptoms people who have spent time in an intensive care unit may experience after discharge. It is symptoms that can hinder recovery.

One program out of Methodist Hospital is looking to change that.

IU Health’s ICU Survivor Center is geared towards former patients and their caregivers in need of additional help through recovery. A team of pharmacists, mental health, P.T. and other disciplines, together individualize care plans.

“We already provide that sort of multidisciplinary care when a patient is in the hospital. What we are doing is providing that same multidisciplinary personalized approach to patients after they survive,” Dr. Sikandar Khan, Medical Director of ICU Survivor Center said.

While COVID-19 long hauler patients spurred the need for the program, the idea started long before the pandemic. Since starting in June 2020, the clinic has helped some 150 people.

“I would walk away from the visit feeling wow you know they've got my back. This is going to work out,” Dr. Stuart Abramson said.

The nephrologist by trade is a patient in the clinic. A bike accident in 2021 sent him to the ICU during a lengthy hospital stay.

The ICU Survivor Center’s medical director notes IU Health’s program is one of about 13 in the country. The program is open to all ICU patients in Indiana regardless of what hospital their stay was at.

To learn more about the program, click here.

