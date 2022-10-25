Volunteers packing meals for the 12th annual Million Meal Marathon

INDIANAPOLIS — Volunteers are helping to help fight hunger across the state as part of the 12h annual Million Meal Marathon.

The goal is to have one million nutritious meals for Indiana’s hungry in a single day.

The Million Meal Marathon will take place 9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct 25 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

In a press release, the Million Meal Movement says that community organizations, families and individuals are invited to hand package the organization’s nutritious Mac & Cheese Dinner and Rice Casserole for Indiana’s hungry.

Recent studies say In Indiana alone, one million people - including one in four children - don't know where they'll get their next meal.

One hundred percent of this year’s meals packed will be distributed to food banks and pantries in Indiana.

Over the past 12 years, more than 17,000 volunteers have hand-packed meals.