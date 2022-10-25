Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesWorking For You

Actions

Volunteers packing meals for the 12th annual Million Meal Marathon

The goal is to 1 million nutritious meals for Indiana’s hungry in a single day
food prices
Scripps National
food prices
Posted at 5:01 AM, Oct 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-25 05:01:09-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Volunteers are helping to help fight hunger across the state as part of the 12h annual Million Meal Marathon.

The goal is to have one million nutritious meals for Indiana’s hungry in a single day.

The Million Meal Marathon will take place 9 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct 25 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

In a press release, the Million Meal Movement says that community organizations, families and individuals are invited to hand package the organization’s nutritious Mac & Cheese Dinner and Rice Casserole for Indiana’s hungry.

Recent studies say In Indiana alone, one million people - including one in four children - don't know where they'll get their next meal.

One hundred percent of this year’s meals packed will be distributed to food banks and pantries in Indiana.

Over the past 12 years, more than 17,000 volunteers have hand-packed meals.

TOP STORIES: One Bullet: It impacts more than just the victim | Monrovia HS student saved after going into cardiac arrest | Most Indiana water utilities refuse to say who uses the most water | Parents, school board candidates call unofficial website deceptive | Family forced from home after it was shot up multiple times

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE

Working For You
If you have a problem and need help getting results, connect with WRTV by emailing us at workingforyou@rtv6.com or filling out the form below.