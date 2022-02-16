Watch
Apartment residents face water and gas shutoff due to upaid bills by management

Posted at 4:38 PM, Feb 16, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Residents at Berkeley Commons and Capital Place Apartments are set to have their water shut off Thursday due to unpaid bills.

The property management company is responsible for paying those utility bills.

Citizens Energy tells WRTV the management property has sent a few emails including around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, but has not arranged a payment plan.

Citizens Energy says shutting off residents' water isn’t something they want to do but are forced to due to high bills.

If a payment arrangement isn’t made, personnel will begin shutting the water off at Berkeley Commons and water and gas at Capital Place at 9 a.m. Thursday.

This story will be updated.

