Attorney General files civil lawsuit against ex-Carmel school employee

CARMEL — The Indiana Attorney General’s office has filed a civil lawsuit against a former Carmel school employee who “knowingly, intentionally, and wrongfully diverted funds in the total of $205,002.”

Attorney General Todd Rokita’s office filed the lawsuit on November 8 against Aletta Nowlin, former extracurricular treasurer at Clay Middle School in Carmel.

The state seeks to recoup public funds on behalf of the taxpayers.

According to the lawsuit, the school is entitled to three times the pecuniary loss of $205,002, plus court costs, and attorneys’ fees— which would be more than $615,006.

The lawsuit outlines a recent State Board of Accounts audit that found Nowlin made unauthorized purchases using the school’s credit card including gift cards, gas, groceries, jewelry and makeup.

Nowlin has not been criminally charged.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s office is currently reviewing the case to determine if criminal charges are warranted.

Nowlin served as the extracurricular treasurer from 2016 to 2021, and was responsible for maintaining the funds ledger, issuing receipts, making deposits and purchasing items with a big-box store credit card.

An Indiana State Board of Accounts audit revealed the former treasurer failed to deposit $73,558 in money gathered from students and parents at the gate and from concessions during athletic events—including Boys 7th and 8th grade basketball and wrestling.

The audit also found she did not deposit $77,516 from non-athletic extracurricular activities, field trips and fundraisers.

WRTV Investigates contacted Nowlin, but we have not received a response.

Emily Bauer, a spokesperson for Carmel Clay Schools said they have increased staff training and enhanced internal controls in response to the audit.

The district sent an email to parents earlier this month about the audit.

“It is disappointing to find out that any employee of a school system has taken money and while we are limited in discussing the case due to it being an ongoing investigation, we want to assure our families that we have increased staff training and implementation of internal controls across the district to prevent future incidents,” read the district email.

The former treasurer was fired in 2021.

CARMEL CLAY STATEMENT:

“After administration noticed financial irregularities at Clay Middle School, district administration reported concerns to the State Board of Accounts. The State Board of Accounts performed an audit and found funds misappropriated, funds unaccounted for, and unauthorized credit card purchases by the Clay Middle School treasurer. The employee was terminated and the case was turned over to authorities. CCS has increased training and implementation of internal controls across the district, at both the building and organizational levels. The district extends its gratitude to the State Board of Accounts for its assistance and diligence in this matter.”