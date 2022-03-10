Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesWRTV Investigates

Actions

New Castle High School varsity baseball coach resigns as district conducts investigation

Brad Pearson with district since 2019
Brad Pearson
Provided/New Castle Community School Corporation
Brad Pearson was the varsity baseball coach at New Castle High School. He resigned March 9.
Brad Pearson
Posted at 5:31 PM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 17:31:18-05

NEW CASTLE — The New Castle High School Varsity Baseball coach resigned this week as the school corporation conducts an internal investigation.

New Castle Community Schools placed Brad Pearson on administrative leave with pay on March 2 from his physical education teaching position.

The school corporation has not disclosed what prompted the investigation.

“Mr. Pearson is under investigation by the corporation and was placed on paid administrative leave on March 2nd,” said superintendent Matt Shoemaker in an email to WRTV. “His resignation yesterday, March 9th, was related to his Varsity Baseball Coach position.”

New Castle Police Chief Matthew Schofield confirmed his agency is conducting a criminal investigation involving a school employee, but the chief would not confirm they’re investigating Pearson.

No criminal charges have been filed.

WRTV Investigates has been unable to reach Pearson for a response.

He has been working for New Castle Community Schools since August 2019.

He has not received any suspensions or demotions during his employment, the district said.

TOP STORIES: Columbus ranch of NASCAR driver Tony Stewart listed for $30 million | Woman found dead along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis | Former Colts player, wife bake up cookie business in Indianapolis | PHOTOS: Take a look inside Tony Stewart's Columbus ranch | Tiki Bob's given liquor license renewal as Taps and Dolls denied by Alcoholic Beverage Board

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD NOW

Contact WRTV Investigates