New Castle High School varsity baseball coach resigns as district conducts investigation

NEW CASTLE — The New Castle High School Varsity Baseball coach resigned this week as the school corporation conducts an internal investigation.

New Castle Community Schools placed Brad Pearson on administrative leave with pay on March 2 from his physical education teaching position.

The school corporation has not disclosed what prompted the investigation.

“Mr. Pearson is under investigation by the corporation and was placed on paid administrative leave on March 2nd,” said superintendent Matt Shoemaker in an email to WRTV. “His resignation yesterday, March 9th, was related to his Varsity Baseball Coach position.”

New Castle Police Chief Matthew Schofield confirmed his agency is conducting a criminal investigation involving a school employee, but the chief would not confirm they’re investigating Pearson.

No criminal charges have been filed.

WRTV Investigates has been unable to reach Pearson for a response.

He has been working for New Castle Community Schools since August 2019.

He has not received any suspensions or demotions during his employment, the district said.