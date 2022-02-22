Rental car company issues $1K surcharge to Fishers man in COVID-19 predicament

FISHERS — A Fishers man is sharing his experience after he says a rental car company hit him with a nearly $1,000 surcharge when he had to cut his vacation short due to COVID-19.

Brian Sweany, who is vaccinated and boosted, flew to Tampa with his wife and two children.

“We packed our bags and actually flew out on Christmas day down to Tampa,” Sweany said.

When they landed, they rented a car from Thrifty—the estimated cost was nearly $700 for the week, according to his contract.

The family settled at their beach house when Sweany started feeling sick.

Sweany took a rapid test, which was positive for COVID-19, so he quarantined inside a hotel.

“That was pretty depressing,” Sweany said.

Sweany then waited in line at a drive-up clinic in Florida.

"It was confirmed by a medical technician that I was indeed COVID positive," Sweany said.

By then, his family was sick with the virus too.

So, they canceled their flight home and decided to drive the rental car back to Indianapolis.

“They said it was company protocol to come pick the car up, and I'm like ‘that leaves me in Florida by myself with no vehicle,’” Sweany said. “The woman on the phone call said ‘well, let's pretend we didn't have this phone call and let's have this conversation when you get to where you need to be getting.’ So, she knew the predicament I was in."

After a more than 1,000 mile drive all the way from Tampa to Indianapolis with sick family members, Sweany dropped off the car at the Indianapolis airport.

"They said ‘go home, get better we will worry about this later’,” Sweany said.

The next morning, Sweany woke up to an email from Thrifty with a bill for $1,639, nearly $1,000 more than he planned.

A closer look revealed Thrifty increased his rate from $515 to $1295, plus fees and tax.

Sweany appealed the nearly $1,000 charge.

Hertz, which owns Thrifty denied his claim, saying, “the vehicle had returned to a different location, which caused a change to the Terms and Conditions of the rental agreement.”

The denial also said the added charge “allows Thrifty to provide 'rent-it-here/leave-it-there' service to our customers, regardless of the vehicle's own city or state."

Sweany admits he did not read the fine print on the contract that says they can charge you extra if you return the vehicle more than 24 hours early or late, or to a different airport.

FINE PRINT

"I looked and it and I was like contractually, you know Thrifty can do this, but ethically, should they?” Sweany said. “Essentially, I was punished for making sure I didn't infect anybody on my return airline flight."

Sweany acknowledged many people would have flown with COVID-19.

“I knew that the four of us getting on an airplane and flying back to Indianapolis just wasn't option because it would be a hot zone on any plane we stepped into,” Sweany said. “Not only did I feel I did the right thing, I did the only thing I could do. There was no other choice and I feel they punished me for that."

WRTV Investigates reached out to Hertz Media Relations, which initially told us they had no record of Sweany calling about his predicament.

However, Sweany produced phone records to prove he had contacted the rental car company while he was in Florida with COVID-19.

“Upon further review, we were able to locate phone records into our rental extensions department where the new rate was quoted to Mr. Sweany for returning in Indiana,” the statement from Hertz read. “As a goodwill gesture, we will discount the rate by 20%.”

Sweany filed complaints with the Attorney General and Better Business Bureau—both good steps for consumers to take, according to Consumer Action, a national advocacy organization.

"I think Hertz executives should have been a lot more helpful with the complaint because this was someone who was really trying to spare a lot of people exposure to COVID,” Linda Sherry, director of National Priorities at Consumer Action, said. “That in and of itself deserves not to be charged an excessive amount, more than double, to drive a rental with his family home safely."

Rental car companies have been hit hard by the pandemic and chip shortage.

“It was a perfect storm for the car rental companies,” Sherry said. “However, we really don't feel that is a reason to gauge your customers, your loyal customers. It's very ill advised for rental car companies to alienate customers at this point in time "

Sweany travels for business and says he’s rented cars from Thrifty and Hertz hundreds of times.

He doesn’t plan to give them his business ever again.

“The rental car companies are financially incentivizing you to travel sick,” Sweany said. “That's what I took out of my situation."

WRTV reached out to the American Car Rental Association, and several rental car companies to find out how others are handling these types of situations.

ACRA did not provide WRTV with any information nor someone to speak with on the topic of COVID-19 and travel.

A spokesperson for Enterprise Holdings, which owns Alamo Enterprise and National, told WRTV they don’t have a specific policy for every situation that would arise.

“In such cases where a customer encounters an issue, they can work with their branch to determine the best path forward,” Lisa Martini with Enterprise Holdings said. “I can tell you that we urge travelers to follow leading health authority guidance and stay home, if they are ill and/or if they have been diagnosed with COVID-19.”

