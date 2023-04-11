Tax Tip Tuesday: Last minute filing tips

INDIANAPOLIS — Taxes are due in one week, on April 18.

In this week’s Tax Tip Tuesday, WRTV Investigates has some last minute tax filing tips.



Know the deadline is Tuesday April 18 if you have not filed for an extension

That means you have to file electronically or your paper return has to be in the mail by April 18

If you owe the state or federal government, pay as much as you can before the due date

Paying before the due date will reduce your balance and cut down on penalties and interest for nonpayment

Make sure your income, Social Security number and other information is correct

“Make sure everything on it is complete and that it's signed, because if it's not signed, it's not a complete return,” said Stacy Engle, an IRS spokesperson based in Indianapolis. “Make sure you mail it to the correct address because that can delay processing.”

If you file electronically, you should get your refund in 21 days.

If you file by paper, it could take six months.

RELATED: Tax Tip Tuesday: Use IRS Free File to do your taxes for free

“It takes a long time to get through paper returns,” said Engle. “Someone has to open the envelope and it has to go through the filing process and be sorted and all that stuff."

If you have questions, you can call the IRS at 1-800-829-1040 or try one of their walk-in help centers.

You can contact the Local Taxpayer Advocate in Indiana at 317-685-7840 or click here.

