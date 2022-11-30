Brad Stevens, James Blackmon Sr., Dennis Goins among Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Inductees for 2022

NEW CASTLE – The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame announced its 61t Induction class on Tuesday.

The list includes many legends of the sport including Brad Stevens, Eric Montross, James Blackmon Sr. and former WRTV photographer and Rushville Lions standout Dennis Goins.

The full list of inductees:

James Blackmon Sr., Marion, 1983

Richard Butt, Huntington, 1954

Henry Chapman, FW Northside, 1955

John DeVoe, Park School, 1952

Henry Ebershoff, Lafayette Central Catholic, 1963

Brian Evans, Terre Haute South, 1991

Oscar Evans, Shortridge, 1968

Darrin Fitzgerald, Indianapolis Washington, 1983

Dennis Goins, Rushville, 1979

Ken Gunning, Shelbyville, 1933

Jack Hogan, Broad Ripple, 1963

Kirk Manns, North Judson, 1986

Eric Montross, Lawrence North, 1990

Drake Morris, East Chicago Washington, 1977

Jim Oler, Economy, 1952

Phil Snodgrass, Kennard 1954

Brad Stevens, Zionsville, 1995

Mike Lightfoot, LaVille, 1974

The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s 61st Men’s Awards Banquet is planned for Wednesday, March 22, 2023. The day’s events will include a reception at the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame museum in New Castle that afternoon with a banquet that evening at the Primo Banquet Hall in Indianapolis.

Reservations will soon be available online or through mail order in early 2023. Call the Hall at 765-529-1891, visit www.hoopshall.com or email info@hoopshall.com for more information.