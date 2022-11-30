Watch Now
Brad Stevens, James Blackmon Sr., Dennis Goins among Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Inductees for 2022

Celtics Nets Basketball
Corey Sipkin/AP
Boston Celtics Brad Stevens reacts during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets Saturday, May 22, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)
Posted at 10:15 PM, Nov 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-29 22:15:22-05

NEW CASTLE – The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame announced its 61t Induction class on Tuesday.

The list includes many legends of the sport including Brad Stevens, Eric Montross, James Blackmon Sr. and former WRTV photographer and Rushville Lions standout Dennis Goins.

The full list of inductees:

  • James Blackmon Sr., Marion, 1983           
  • Richard Butt, Huntington, 1954
  • Henry Chapman, FW Northside, 1955     
  • John DeVoe, Park School, 1952
  • Henry Ebershoff, Lafayette Central Catholic, 1963
  • Brian Evans, Terre Haute South, 1991
  • Oscar Evans, Shortridge, 1968
  • Darrin Fitzgerald, Indianapolis Washington, 1983
  • Dennis Goins, Rushville, 1979
  • Ken Gunning, Shelbyville, 1933
  • Jack Hogan, Broad Ripple, 1963
  • Kirk Manns, North Judson, 1986
  • Eric Montross, Lawrence North, 1990
  • Drake Morris, East Chicago Washington, 1977
  • Jim Oler, Economy, 1952
  • Phil Snodgrass, Kennard 1954
  • Brad Stevens, Zionsville, 1995
  • Mike Lightfoot, LaVille, 1974

The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s 61st Men’s Awards Banquet is planned for Wednesday, March 22, 2023. The day’s events will include a reception at the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame museum in New Castle that afternoon with a banquet that evening at the Primo Banquet Hall in Indianapolis.

Reservations will soon be available online or through mail order in early 2023. Call the Hall at 765-529-1891, visit www.hoopshall.com or email info@hoopshall.com for more information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

