Carl Erskine documentary premieres this week in Anderson

ANDERSON — "The Best We've Got: The Carl Erskine Story" will hold its world premiere screening on Thursday at the Paramount Theatre in Anderson, Carl's hometown.

Now 95-years-old, Carl won two World Series as a pitcher for the Brooklyn Dodgers.

He played with Jackie Robinson and pitched the team's very first game upon moving to Los Angeles.

His life had so much more after his baseball career.

Director Ted Green stopped by the WRTV studio to talk about Carl's legacy and the years-long process of putting this project together. You can watch Brad Brown's full conversation with Green below.

Tickets are available for Saturday's 7 p.m. showing at the Paramount Theatre in Anderson.

Another will follow on Thursday, August 18 in The Toby at Newfields.

Ticket information and more information about the movie are available online.