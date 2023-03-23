Circle City Classic returns to Lucas Oil Stadium after hiatus

INDIANAPOLIS — The 39th Circle City Classic football game will feature the Mississippi Valley State University Delta Devils against the North Carolina Central University Eagles. The game will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sept. 23.

“After a year hiatus, we’re excite to announce HBCU football is coming back to Lucas Oil Stadium,” Alice Watson, Indiana Black Expo President and CEO, said. “Bringing these Division One storied football teams, representing the MEAC and SWAC conferences with a great alumni base and incredible marching bands is a great opportunity to showcase the best of the best HBCUs to the Midwest.”

The last time Mississippi Valley State participated in the Circle City Classic was when wide receiver Jerry Rice scored two touchdowns against Grambling on Oct. 3, 1984.

“It’s an honor to be one of the first teams to compete in the Circle City Classic and to be selected again after a 38-year hiatus. It’s a great way to begin the celebration of 70 years of football at Mississippi Valley State,” Hakim McClellan, Director of Athletics, said.

The North Carolina Central University Eagles will make their second appearance after defeating South Carolina State in 2012.

“North Carolina Central University is thrilled to be returning to Indianapolis and the prestigious Circle City Classic,” Dr. Louis “Skip” Perkins, NCCU Director of Athletics, said. “We are looking forward to showcasing NCCU on this grand stage and reuniting with our proud alumni and fans in the region.”

The game’s halftime show will feature Circle City Classic “Battle of the Bands” against the NCCU Sound Machine Marching Band and the MVSU Mean Green Marching Machine.

Tickets are available starting March 31 at ticketmaster.com

For more information on the game, click here.