IU South Bend defeats IU Northwest for CCAC Tournament Championship title

SOUTH BEND — The Indiana University South Bend Titans (28-2, 18-2) defeated the Indiana University Northwest Redhawks (24-7, 17-3) in the CCAC Tournament Championship with a score of 87-65 on Feb. 27.

This marks the first time IU South Bend has won the championship since 2005.

The IU South Bend men’s basketball team won the CCAC the night before, making it the first time a school has won both the Men and Women’s Tournament Championship in the same year since 2009.

The top scorer of the night was Maddie Gard with a season high of 25 points. Trailing behind was Katie Gard with 20 points. The third highest scorer of the night was Jazmen Watts with 13 points.

IU South Bend will be moving on to the NAIA National Tournament on March 7. Their opponent and location will be announced March 2.