Watch Now
SportsCollege Hoops

Actions

IU South Bend defeats IU Northwest for CCAC Tournament Championship title

2022-2023 ISUB Women's Basketball team win the CCAC Tournament Championship
Michael Caterina / IUSB
2022-2023 ISUB Women's Basketball team win the CCAC Tournament Championship.
2022-2023 ISUB Women's Basketball team win the CCAC Tournament Championship
Posted at 1:34 PM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 13:34:55-05

SOUTH BEND — The Indiana University South Bend Titans (28-2, 18-2) defeated the Indiana University Northwest Redhawks (24-7, 17-3) in the CCAC Tournament Championship with a score of 87-65 on Feb. 27.

This marks the first time IU South Bend has won the championship since 2005.

The IU South Bend men’s basketball team won the CCAC the night before, making it the first time a school has won both the Men and Women’s Tournament Championship in the same year since 2009.

The top scorer of the night was Maddie Gard with a season high of 25 points. Trailing behind was Katie Gard with 20 points. The third highest scorer of the night was Jazmen Watts with 13 points.

IU South Bend will be moving on to the NAIA National Tournament on March 7. Their opponent and location will be announced March 2.

TOP STORIES: Two new Bargersville businesses generate online buz | Center Grove says Carmel wants to cancel all sports contracts | Complaints mount against Indy concrete company | IMPD releases bodycam of man shot by officers in grandma's driveway | Family says teen killed in Irvington shooting had giving heart, plans for college

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE