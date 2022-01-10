Alabama and Georgia fans looking to take home the National Championship bragging rights

INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday was a big night of celebration as hundreds of fans hit downtown Indianapolis ahead of the College Football National Championship game on Monday.

We are less than 24 hours away from kickoff at Lucas Oil Stadium and Alabama and Georgia fans say they are ready to battle it out for the title.

"Go Dawgs! Roll Tide Roll," yelled fans.

Whether it's a friendly rivalry or redemption, Alabama and Georgia fans didn't let the cold weather stop them from celebrating Sunday night.

"I'm just enjoying the experience. This my first National Championship game so I am soaking up the moment right now," Shad Daniels said.

Fans packed local bars and downtown streets. Daniels said more Georgia fans were seen out and about than Alabama.

"I don't know where the Alabama fans at but Georgia here," Daniels said.

"That's the way it's been because we've been so many times nobody gets to go anymore. We've been what to the playoffs twice every year for what ten 12 years," Johnathan Thrasher said.

"Just wait until we get inside the building tomorrow. It will be ok," an Alabama fan said.

Hundreds enjoyed fan fest inside the convention center. WRTV saw people taking pictures with the Heisman trophy, the championship trophy, laughing and just having a great time.

"These are real Georgia pants. This is AJ Green's jersey," Cold Mixon said.

Others celebrated at Monument Circle. Fans say although it's been chilly they're having a great time in the Circle City.

"Aside from the chilly, I've been really impressed with the people that live here very down-home, very respectful people, just amazing hospitality. You couldn't ask for any better people," Jeff Mixon said.

Both fan bases are anxious for kickoff Monday.

"Finally beating Alabama would be great. Been a long time coming hun? Oh, my gosh yes," Mixon said.

Alabama beat Georgia for the SEC Championship game this year and won the National Championship in overtime against the Bulldogs in 2018.

Georgia fans say it's their turn to take the trophy home.

"Bout time. It's time it's definitely time," Daniels said.

Alabama fans say that's not happening.

"It's easy. What is that like 19 national championships? That's what I am looking for," an Alabama fan said.

We will find out Monday who gets to take home those bragging rights.

Kickoff is at 8:00 p.m.

The weather canceled the drone show scheduled for Sunday and Monday.