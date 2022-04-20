Watch
Big Ten Football Championship Game will stay in Indianapolis through 2024

Charlie Neibergall/AP
The Big Ten logo is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
INDIANAPOLIS — The Big Ten Football Championship Game will stay in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium through 2024, the conference announced Wednesday.

Indianapolis and the stadium have held the game since 2011, according to a press release from Big Ten. Nearly 700,000 fans have attended the game with a record-setting 67,183 fans in 2021.

“Indiana Sports Corp and its partners are thrilled with the decision made by the Big Ten member institutions to return the Big Ten Football Championship Game in 2023 and 2024,” Indiana Sports Corp President Ryan Vaughn said in the release. “After hosting the annual Championship Game for the past 11 years, we believe our city has delivered a top-tier experience on all levels for the student-athletes, coaches, fans, and our community. We look forward to continuing this long-standing partnership and creating community impact through this event for years to come.”

The conference also announced the 2023 and 2024 women's basketball tournament games will be held in Minneapolis.

