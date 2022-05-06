Greg Oden joins Matta's staff at Butler

INDIANAPOLIS — Thad Matta is adding reinforcements to his staff with familiar faces.

Matta has officially added former Ohio State Buckeyes players Greg Oden and Jon Diebler.

Oden and Diebler both played for Matta when he led the Ohio State basketball program.

Oden, a Lawrence North High School standout and former No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft, continues his path in college basketball after injuries ended his NBA playing career early.

Oden served as a graduate assistant on the Ohio State staff during the 2021-22 season. He initially returned to Ohio State prior to the 2016-17 season and worked as a student coach for one season and as a student manager for two seasons while completing his sport industry degree. He received his undergraduate degree from The Ohio State University in the spring of 2019.

At Lawrence North Oden won the Naismith Player of the Year and at Ohio State, he was named NABC Defensive Player of the Year, Pete Newell Big Man Award winner and a second-team All-American.

Diebler, a name likely familiar to Big Ten basketball fans in Indiana, joins the staff after a prolific career at Ohio State.

"Greg and Jon are widely known for the success they had on the court, but what they will bring to our staff and Butler far exceeds that collegiate and professional playing experience," Matta said. "Both possess great energy and strong basketball knowledge. They will relate well to our players and will help them grow on and off the court. I was excited years ago when they committed to be part of my program as players and I'm just as excited they are joining my staff as we build our program here at Butler."

Oden joins the staff as the director of basketball operations and Diebler joins the staff as director of recruiting.