Indy Classic replaces Crossroads Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in December

Posted at 5:03 PM, Jun 27, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — The Crossroads Classic, which has pitted Indiana, Purdue, Butler and Notre Dame in meetings against each other for more than a decade is no more.

The event that typically took place on a mid-December weekend will be filled with a new event, however.

Indiana Sports Corp., Pacers Sports & Entertainment and Russ Potts Productions, Inc. announced their partnership to host the “Indy Classic”.

On December 17, a two-game showcase will feature two teams from Indiana meeting with two out-of-state opponents.

Game one will pit the Ball State Cardinals against the Illinois State Redbirds. Game two will pit the Purdue Boilermakers against the Davidson Wildcats.

According to Indiana Sports Corp., the showcase will focus on bringing the top collegiate basketball teams to Indianapolis to compete in an annual doubleheader. Indiana Sports Corp. has entered into an indefinite agreement with Pacers Sports & Entertainment and Russ Potts Productions, Inc. to host this event each December, taking the place of the former Crossroads Classic weekend.

The Indy Classic will serve as an annual fundraiser for Indiana Sports Corp’s non-profit mission.

Tickets for the Indy Classic will go on sale in August.

