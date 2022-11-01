Watch Now
Purdue basketball to honor Caleb Swanigan this season

Caleb Swanigan
Charlie Neibergall/AP
Purdue forward Caleb Swanigan stands on the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 83-78. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Caleb Swanigan
Posted at 3:57 PM, Nov 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-01 15:57:31-04

WEST LAFAYETTE — The Purdue Men’s Basketball team will honor the legacy of one of their greatest players this season.

The Boilermakers plan to wear a patch on their jerseys reading “Biggie 50” in honor of Caleb Swanigan.

Swanigan died of natural causes in Fort Wayne in June at 25 years old.

Swanigan, or as he was lovingly referred to as “Biggie”, won Mr. Basketball in Indiana at Homestead High School in 2015.

After high school, Swanigan played two seasons at Purdue before moving to the NBA.

In the NBA he played for the Trailblazers and the Kings.

