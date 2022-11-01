Purdue basketball to honor Caleb Swanigan this season

WEST LAFAYETTE — The Purdue Men’s Basketball team will honor the legacy of one of their greatest players this season.

The Boilermakers plan to wear a patch on their jerseys reading “Biggie 50” in honor of Caleb Swanigan.

Swanigan died of natural causes in Fort Wayne in June at 25 years old.

Swanigan, or as he was lovingly referred to as “Biggie”, won Mr. Basketball in Indiana at Homestead High School in 2015.

After high school, Swanigan played two seasons at Purdue before moving to the NBA.

In the NBA he played for the Trailblazers and the Kings.