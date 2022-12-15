Purdue hires alum Drew Brees as assistant coach ahead of Citrus Bowl

WEST LAFAYETTE — A familiar face will be on the sidelines for the Purdue football team during bowl game preparations, as former Boilermaker quarterback Drew Brees will serve as an assistant coach.

Brees will lend his knowledge, acumen and experiences to the squad of current Boilers.

Hired as a countable assistant coach per NCAA guidelines, Brees will have the ability to work on-field with student-athletes and participate in recruiting activities.

"Purdue University is fortunate to have alumni who are impactful leaders in industries and careers across a wide spectrum, including professional football," said Bobinski. "For more than two decades, Drew Brees has shown the world what makes the Boilermakers special. He was an elite football player, but most of all, Drew is an extraordinary leader. Gaining his insights on the football field and in our coaching offices during this time of transition will be of great value to our student-athletes and staff. We're grateful to Drew for his willingness to share his time and expertise in yet another show of support for the Boilermakers."

"I am extremely excited to work with our team over the next few weeks as we prepare for the Citrus Bowl," said Brees. "I see it not only as an opportunity to coach and mentor this group of young men, but represent all the former Purdue players that care so much about our program. This is also preparation for the future of Purdue Football with new head coach Ryan Walters. I had a great conversation with Coach Walters last night, and love the energy, passion and detail he will bring to our program. The future is bright, and there is no better time to be a Boilermaker!"

Purdue (8-5) will play the LSU Tigers in Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando on Jan. 2.

Newly announced head coach Ryan Walters says the move to hire Brees is exciting for the team.

"When I first heard about Drew coming back to help coach our guys for the bowl game, I was hoping the rumors were true," said head coach Ryan Walters. "Our players have the opportunity to learn from one of the greatest leaders in football history, a valuable experience that they will never forget. Drew taking time out of his busy schedule to coach the bowl game is a perfect example of Purdue Football being one big family, and I cannot wait to see him on the sidelines in Orlando."