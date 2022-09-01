Colts donated $25,000 to 2 local high schools to pay for athletic trainers

INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, the Indianapolis Colts awarded grants to two local high schools to provide nationally certified and state-licensed athletic training care to their student-athletes.

Both Christel House Watanabe High School and Purdue Polytechnic High School will receive $25,000 from the Colts to fund training services from IU Health Sports Medicine during home games.

“High school athletics help young people build healthy habits, learn teamwork and just have fun playing sports, so the Colts are proud to support Christel House Watanabe and Purdue Polytechnic as they grow their athletic programs and provide students with more opportunities to be active and healthy,” said Mike Prior, former Colts player and current Colts Youth Football Commissioner.

The gift was made possible through the NFL Foundation and its 2022 NFL Club Matching Certified Athletic Trainer Grant.