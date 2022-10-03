Watch Now
Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard won't play against Broncos after suffering concussion

AJ Mast/AP
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard runs out to the field during introductions before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Indianapolis, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard will not play at Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos after he suffered a concussion Sunday, the team announced.

Leonard collided with one of his teammates on a touchdown while playing the Tennessee Titans. He finished the game with two tackles before being removed from the field.

The injury ended his briefly-lived season debut that followed a hiatus from off-season activities following an ankle injury that had bothered him since his rookie season.

The surgery forced Leonard to miss all of training camp, the entire preseason and Indy’s first three regular-season games even though he was a full participant at practice most of September, the Associated Press reports.

The Colts lost to the Titans Sunday with a final score of 24-17.

