Colts lose to Titans 24-17, Shaquille Leonard suffers concussion

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts lost to the Tennessee Titans Sunday, 24-17.

Tennessee converted Matt Ryan's fumble on Indy's opening drive into a 7-yard TD pass from Ryan Tannehill to Robert Woods and Henry made it 14-0 when he made a defender miss in the backfield and sprinted 19 yards to the end zone.

After trading field goals, Tannehill found Chig Okonkwo on an 8-yard TD pass to make it 24-3.

The Colts answered with Ryan's 14-yard TD pass to Mo Alie-Cox and cut the deficit to 24-17 when Ryan and Alie-Cox hooked up on another TD pass midway through the third quarter.

But a sack knocked Indy out of field-goal range on the final play of the third quarter, Jonathan Taylor lost a fumble on the Colts' next series and Chase McLaughlin missed a 51-yard field goal with 1:58 to play.

The game was also the season debut for three-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard.

He made his first appearance since undergoing back surgery in June then left in the second quarter after colliding with one of his Indianapolis Colts teammates on a Tennessee touchdown.

Leonard stayed on the ground for several minutes before trainers helped him walk from the field to the locker room where he was eventually diagnosed with a concussion. He finished the game with two tackles.

Leonard missed all of the Colts offseason activities with an ankle injury that bothered him since his rookie season. He had back surgery to alleviate the ankle pain.

The surgery forced Leonard to miss all of training camp, the entire preseason and Indy’s first three regular-season games even though he was a full participant at practice most of September.

The Colts will visit Denver to play the Broncos on Thursday, Oct. 6.

