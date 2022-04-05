Colts sign safety Armani Watts

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts announced the signing of free agent safety Armani Watts, Tuesday.
Watts spent the first four seasons of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs.
With the Chiefs, Watts appeared in 53 games, starting in one game.
Watts was a fourth round pick to the Chiefs in the 2018 draft.
