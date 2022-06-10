Watch
Colts star Darius Leonard donates $15,000 to help casket costs in Uvalde

WRTV
Posted at 9:14 PM, Jun 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-09 21:14:36-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts star linebacker Darius Leonard is stepping up to provide relief to those giving their time and money to help the families in Uvalde, Texas.

On Thursday, Leonard announced a $15,000 donation to Soulshine, who provided custom caskets to each of the victims of the Robb Elementary mass shooting in Uvalde.

“Once I heard the terrible news about the Uvalde school shooting, I knew that I wanted to do something to help those suffering. I am pleased to announce that The Maniac Foundation has donated 15k to Soulshine who provided each victim of the shooting with a custom casket," Leonard said in a statement.

Soulshine’s purpose is to let loved ones’ lives shine through their designs. What they do is far more than just painting a casket, their artwork tells a story.

Leonard is making the donation through his Maniac Foundation. The foundation was created in 2020 to transform communities through education, wellness, serving families in need and other charitable causes.

