Colts tight end Jack Doyle retires after 9 seasons

Stacy Revere
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 25: Jack Doyle #84 of the Indianapolis Colts catches a touchdown pass in the game against Miami Dolphins in the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Posted at 4:04 PM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 16:04:22-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Jack Doyle has announced he is retiring from the NFL after nine seasons playing for his hometown team.

The announcement came in a message from Doyle posted Monday afternoon by the Indianapolis Colts.

"Growing up in Indianapolis in the late 90's/2000's it was impossible to not be a diehard Colts fan," Doyle said in a statement. "Getting the chance to play 9 seasons for the team I have always and will always cheer for has been a dream come true. It is something that is hard to describe. I now go back to being the fan I have always been and retiring from the great game of football.

"I have a deep love for the game of football. I took pride in playing the game the right way and always leaving everything I had on the field. I have a deep respect for the dedication and commitment it takes to be out there for your teammates. At this time, my body is telling me that is a sacrifice I can no longer make."

Doyle was signed with the Colts just before the 2013 season after he was waived by the Tennessee Titans, according to the NFL.

He appeared in 15 games as a rookie and became a full-time starter by his fourth. During his time with the Colts, he caught 295 passes for 2,729 yards and made 24 touchdowns.

Doyle caught as many as 80 passes in the 2017 seasons and earned two Pro Bowl nods.

His 72.5 catch percentage since 2013 ranked second in the NFL among active tight ends with at least 200 receptions.

In his statement, Doyle thanked his family, coaches and teammates, agent, teammates and others.

"There are too many people to thank on this journey that has truly shaped who I am. It would be impossible to name them all and I am sure I will miss many," he said. "I look forward to spending my future years in Indianapolis raising my family and supporting this community in the same way it has supported me. Thank you."

This is a developing story.

