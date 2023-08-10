Anthony Richardson will start preseason game against Bills

INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen announced rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson will start Saturday's preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills.

Steichen said he expects Richardson to play around a quarter, but with each of the team's quarterbacks it will be case by case.

Richardson was the fourth overall pick in April's NFL draft.

The Colts will travel to Buffalo, where the game will kickoff around 1 p.m.

The regular season begins September 10 with the Colts hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars.