Colts activate Darius Leonard, Zach Pascal, Khari Willis from COVID-19 list

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts will have three key players back Sunday when they face the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Colts announced Thursday that linebacker Darius Leonard, wide receiver Zach Pascal and safety Khari Willis have been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. They were placed on the list before last week's game in Arizona.

Leonard likely would have missed his second consecutive game before the NFL adopted guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that reduced the quarantine time to five days from 10 for all players who test positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic, including those who are unvaccinated.

The status of quarterback Carson Wentz remains unknown after he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday.

Wentz, who is unvaccinated, also would have been ruled out of Sunday's game before the NFL changed course on its quarantine rules.

Players who remain on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list include Wentz, safety Jaheel Addae, cornerback T.J. Carrie, linebacker Malik Jefferson, running back Marlon Mack and tackle/guard Braden Smith.

The Colts (9-6), who have won five of their past six games, can clinch a playoff spot with a win against Las Vegas.