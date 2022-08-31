Colts cut roster down to 53 players

Indianapolis — One of the most difficult days of the NFL arrived Tuesday as teams were forced to cut their rosters down to 53 players.
For the Colts, it meant waiving 21 players are releasing six more. The team also made a trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a linebacker.
The following players were waived by the team:
- Curtis Brooks
- Anthony Chesley
- Kameron Cline
- Jack Coan
- Marcel Dabo
- Ethan Fernea
- DeMichael Harris
- Michael Jacobson
- Nikola Kalinic
- Jordan Murray
- Samson Nacua
- D'Vonte Price
- Forrest Rhyne
- Josh Seltzner
- James Skalski
- Marvell Tell III
- Ryan Van Demark
- Sterling Weatherford
- Chris Wilcox
- Chris Williams
- Ty'Son Williams
The following players were released by the team:
- Keke Coutee
- Dennis Kelly
- Brandon King
- Phillip Lindsay
- R.J. McIntosh
- Will Redmond
Star linebacker Shaquille Leonard was removed from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, while punter Rigoberto Sanchez and safety Armani Watts were placed on the Injured Reserve list.
The Colts acquired linebacker Grant Stuard and a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft in a trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for the Colts’ sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Colts full depth chart heading into week one of the regular season is listed by position and in alphabetical order below.
- Quarterbacks (3): Sam Ehlinger, Nick Foles, Matt Ryan
- Running backs (3): Nyheim Hines, Deon Jackson, Jonathan Taylor
- Wide receivers (6): Parris Campbell, Ashton Dulin, Alec Pierce, Dezmon Patmon, Michael Pittman Jr., Mike Strachan
- Tight ends (3): Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Jelani Woods
- Offensive linemen (8): Wesley French, Will Fries, Ryan Kelly, Quenton Nelson, Danny Pinter, Matt Pryor, Bernhard Raimann, Braden Smith
- Defensive linemen (10): Ben Banogu, DeForest Buckner, Byron Cowart, Eric Johnson II, Tyquan Lewis, Yannick Ngakoue, Ifeadi Odenigbo, Dayo Odeyingbo, Kwity Paye, Grover Stewart
- Linebackers (6): JoJo Domann, Zaire Franklin, Shaquille Leonard, Bobby Okereke, E.J. Speed, Grant Stuard
- Cornerbacks (6): Tony Brown, Brandon Facyson, Dallis Flowers, Stephon Gilmore, Kenny Moore II, Isaiah Rodgers Sr.
- Safeties (5): Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross, Trevor Denbow, Rodney McLeod, Rodney Thomas II
- Specialists (3): Rodrigo Blankenship (K), Matt Haack (P), Luke Rhodes (LS)
The Colts open the regular season on Sept. 11 at Houston.