Colts cut roster down to 53 players

Indianapolis — One of the most difficult days of the NFL arrived Tuesday as teams were forced to cut their rosters down to 53 players.

For the Colts, it meant waiving 21 players are releasing six more. The team also made a trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a linebacker.

The following players were waived by the team:

Curtis Brooks

Anthony Chesley

Kameron Cline

Jack Coan

Marcel Dabo

Ethan Fernea

DeMichael Harris

Michael Jacobson

Nikola Kalinic

Jordan Murray

Samson Nacua

D'Vonte Price

Forrest Rhyne

Josh Seltzner

James Skalski

Marvell Tell III

Ryan Van Demark

Sterling Weatherford

Chris Wilcox

Chris Williams

Ty'Son Williams

The following players were released by the team:

Keke Coutee

Dennis Kelly

Brandon King

Phillip Lindsay

R.J. McIntosh

Will Redmond

Star linebacker Shaquille Leonard was removed from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, while punter Rigoberto Sanchez and safety Armani Watts were placed on the Injured Reserve list.

The Colts acquired linebacker Grant Stuard and a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft in a trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for the Colts’ sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Colts full depth chart heading into week one of the regular season is listed by position and in alphabetical order below.

Quarterbacks (3): Sam Ehlinger, Nick Foles, Matt Ryan

Running backs (3): Nyheim Hines, Deon Jackson, Jonathan Taylor

Wide receivers (6): Parris Campbell, Ashton Dulin, Alec Pierce, Dezmon Patmon, Michael Pittman Jr., Mike Strachan

Tight ends (3): Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Jelani Woods

Offensive linemen (8): Wesley French, Will Fries, Ryan Kelly, Quenton Nelson, Danny Pinter, Matt Pryor, Bernhard Raimann, Braden Smith

Defensive linemen (10): Ben Banogu, DeForest Buckner, Byron Cowart, Eric Johnson II, Tyquan Lewis, Yannick Ngakoue, Ifeadi Odenigbo, Dayo Odeyingbo, Kwity Paye, Grover Stewart

Linebackers (6): JoJo Domann, Zaire Franklin, Shaquille Leonard, Bobby Okereke, E.J. Speed, Grant Stuard

Cornerbacks (6): Tony Brown, Brandon Facyson, Dallis Flowers, Stephon Gilmore, Kenny Moore II, Isaiah Rodgers Sr.

Safeties (5): Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross, Trevor Denbow, Rodney McLeod, Rodney Thomas II

Specialists (3): Rodrigo Blankenship (K), Matt Haack (P), Luke Rhodes (LS)

The Colts open the regular season on Sept. 11 at Houston.