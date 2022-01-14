Watch
SportsColts

Actions

Colts' GM hopes to address late collapse in offseason

items.[0].image.alt
Stephen B. Morton/AP
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) is sacked by Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Josh Allen (41) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Colts Jaguars Football
Posted at 8:03 PM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 20:03:47-05

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard says he'll be working this offseason to address the team's late-season collapse and its poor record in one-score games.

What action he might take remains unclear.

Ballard declined to discuss specific personnel moves or potential coaching changes during his traditional season-ending news conference.

The Colts finished 9-8, losing their final two games when a win in either would have clinched a playoff spot.

And they went 2-5 in games decided by one score.

Owner Jim Irsay wrote a letter to fans saying the season-ending loss to Jacksonville was “perhaps the worst way possible” to end a season.

TOP STORIES: Virginia man charged $600 after being stuck in traffic mess | These are the 700 personalized license plates the Indiana BMV rejected in 2021 | Former Marion County Prosecutor Carl Brizzi dies at age 53 | 40% of COVID-19 ICU patients at Riley hospital are spending time on ventilator | Man rescued from retention pond on Indy’s south side in critical condition

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Download our app!