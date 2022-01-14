Colts' GM hopes to address late collapse in offseason

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard says he'll be working this offseason to address the team's late-season collapse and its poor record in one-score games.
What action he might take remains unclear.
Ballard declined to discuss specific personnel moves or potential coaching changes during his traditional season-ending news conference.
The Colts finished 9-8, losing their final two games when a win in either would have clinched a playoff spot.
And they went 2-5 in games decided by one score.
Owner Jim Irsay wrote a letter to fans saying the season-ending loss to Jacksonville was “perhaps the worst way possible” to end a season.
