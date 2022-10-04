Watch Now
Colts meet Broncos Thursday night on WRTV

Join WRTV for live show, watch party at Midtown Plaza
Posted at 5:18 PM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 17:18:49-04

INDIANAPOLIS — This Thursday, the Indianapolis Colts will take to Empower Field at Mile High Stadium to square off with the Denver Broncos on NFL Thursday Night Football.

The game will locally be available to viewers on WRTV beginning with a 7:30 p.m. live Sports Xtra show from the Colts watch party at Midtown Plaza in Carmel.

Following the newscast, the Colts will look to bounce back from their week four loss to the Tennessee Titans by taking on the Broncos and their new quarterback Russell Wilson.

Following the game, be sure to stick around on WRTV for our late local newscast.

If attending the watch party, activities begin at 5:30 p.m. and run until kickoff. Admission is free and there will be free Colts giveaways and photos with Colts Cheerleaders.

Midtown Plaza is located at 365 Monon Boulevard in Carmel.

