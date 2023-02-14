Colts officially hire Shane Steichen as head coach

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts have signed a head coach to lead their rebuild.

Shane Steichen, 37, has been hired just days after helping the Philadelphia Eagles offense score 35 points in a Super Bowl loss.

Steichen is a former college quarterback at UNLV. He began his NFL coaching career in 2011 with the then San Diego Chargers as a defensive assistant.

Steichen worked for the Chargers for all but one season from 2011-2020, working his way up to becoming the team’s offensive coordinator in 2020.

When former Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni was hired by the Eagles as head coach, Steichen was hired as the Eagles offensive coordinator.

Last season, Steichen helped lead young Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts to an MVP runner-up season.

The Colts will look to quickly build a revamped offense with offensive-minded Steichen.

Many anticipate the Colts to consider drafting a new quarterback in the 2023 draft. They currently hold the No. 4 pick in the first round of the draft.

The Colts finished the 2022 season with a 4-12-1 record after firing head coach Frank Reich and finishing the season 1-7 under interim coach Jeff Saturday.

Saturday reportedly remained in the running to return as head coach through the interview process before ultimately losing out to Steichen.