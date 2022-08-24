Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez tears Achilles during Tuesday practice

WESTFIELD — The Colts will be spending more time than expected focusing on Special Teams during their final couple of days at training camp. An injury to starting punter Rigoberto Sanchez could keep him out for a large part of the season.

The team confirmed on Wednesday that Sanchez suffered a torn Achilles tendon at the end of Tuesday's practice session. 2022 marks his 6th season with the Colts. Sanchez averaged more than 44 yards-per-punt last season, and more than 45 per punt during his NFL career.

There's no word yet from the Colts as to what their plan will be for the position going forward. Safety Tyler Denbow was seen taking some snaps with the punt unit during Wednesday's workout. Prospective kicker Jake Verity was also lining up for a few reps.

The Colts will have one more training camp practice in Westfield on Thursday morning.

The team's final preseason game is Saturday at home against Tampa Bay.

The regular season begins on September 11 at Houston.