Colts release training camp schedule for Grand Park in Westfield

INDIANAPOLIS — On Wednesday, the Indianapolis Colts released the 2022 training camp schedule.

The camp will be held at Grand Park in Westfield for the fourth time. The first of 16 practices open to fans will take place on July 27.

“We are thrilled to be returning to Westfield and Grand Park for another summer of Colts Training Camp,” Kalen Jackson, Colts Vice Chair & Owner said. “After two years of living with strict health protocols, we’re so happy this year’s training camp will resemble camps of the past when it comes to fan activities and player interaction.”

Westfield Mayor Andy Cook is happy to be welcoming the Colts back to the city for nearly a month.

“I can’t overstate the importance of our partnership with the Colts,” Cook said. “To host the annual training camp at Grand Park brings an energy and excitement to the city, our businesses, residents and many visitors. Colts Training Camp is always a celebration, and we are ready to roll out another ‘Westfield Welcome’ to our team and Colts Nation.”

This year’s camp will feature a series of theme days to highlight local groups, organizations and fans.

Currently, scheduled theme days include:

Camp Kickoff, presented by Koorsen Fire & Security – Wed., July 27

Kids’ Day, presented by Riley Children’s Health – Thurs., July 28

“Back Together Saturday” – Sat., July 30

Salute to Service Day – Wed., Aug. 3

“Give Back Sunday,” presented by Meijer – Sun., Aug. 7

Fan Appreciation Day, presented by CenterPoint Energy – Wed., Aug. 17

“Thirsty Thursday,” presented by Bud Light – Thurs., Aug. 18

At the camp, along with watching the Colts players get warmed up for the long NFL season, fans will also have the opportunity to visit Colts City.

Colts City is an 85,000-square-foot multi-purpose asphalt pad and Play 60 turf field adjacent to the Colts practice fields, which will allow fans to enjoy Colts City activities and team practices more conveniently.

Colts City will be open each day practice is open to the public through Aug. 18 and features a Colts Pro Shop, photo ops with Blue and cheerleaders, the Colts Play 60 field and Colts inflatables.

On Aug. 17-18, the Colts will host the Detroit Lions for joint practices. The practices are open to the public and take place in advance of the two teams' preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 20.