Colts waive kicker Rodrigo Blankenship, according to NFL Network

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have waived kicker Rodrigo Blankenship, according to a report from the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Blankenship went 2-3 on field goal attempts and 2-2 on extra point attempts but missed a game-winning field goal in overtime to defeat the Houston Texans on Sunday.

The Colts went on to tie the Texans, 20-20 in the season-opening game.

Pelissero also shared that the Colts signed kickers Chase McLaughlin and Lucas Havrisik to the practice squad. The expectation is that one of these kickers will move to the active roster for Sunday's game at Jacksonville.