Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin suffers torn ACL at training camp

Zach Bolinger/AP
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin (16) on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
Posted at 12:10 PM, Aug 17, 2023
WESTFIELD — One of the Colts returning wide receivers will miss the 2023 season after suffering a torn ACL during Wednesday night's practice at Grand Park in Westfield, according to reports.

The injury occurred during a joint practice with the Chicago Bears.

Dulin resigned with the Colts in March on a two-year, $9 million deal.

He was a second team All-Pro in 2021 for his special teams work.

In 2022, Dulin caught 15 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown.

