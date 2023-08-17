Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin suffers torn ACL at training camp
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin (16) on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
WESTFIELD — One of the Colts returning wide receivers will miss the 2023 season after suffering a torn ACL during Wednesday night's practice at Grand Park in Westfield, according to reports.
The injury occurred during a joint practice with the Chicago Bears.
Dulin resigned with the Colts in March on a two-year, $9 million deal.
He was a second team All-Pro in 2021 for his special teams work.
In 2022, Dulin caught 15 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown.
