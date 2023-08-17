Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin suffers torn ACL at training camp

WESTFIELD — One of the Colts returning wide receivers will miss the 2023 season after suffering a torn ACL during Wednesday night's practice at Grand Park in Westfield, according to reports.

The injury occurred during a joint practice with the Chicago Bears.

Dulin resigned with the Colts in March on a two-year, $9 million deal.

He was a second team All-Pro in 2021 for his special teams work.

In 2022, Dulin caught 15 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown.