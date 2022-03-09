ESPN: Colts to trade QB Carson Wentz to Washington

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts will trade quarterback Carson Wentz, ESPN reported Wednesday.

ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter tweeted that sources said the Colts will trade Wentz to the Washington Commanders for a package of draft picks, including two third-round picks.

Colts are trading QB Carson Wentz to Washington for a package of packs that is thought to include two third-round picks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/KYb7rj5ozw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2022

This story will be updated.