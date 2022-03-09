Watch
Colts

ESPN: Colts to trade QB Carson Wentz to Washington

Colts Cardinals Football
Darryl Webb/AP
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) warms up prior to their game against the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Colts Cardinals Football
Posted at 1:57 PM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 13:57:07-05

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts will trade quarterback Carson Wentz, ESPN reported Wednesday.

ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter tweeted that sources said the Colts will trade Wentz to the Washington Commanders for a package of draft picks, including two third-round picks.

This story will be updated.

