ESPN: Quarterback Matt Ryan coming to Colts in trade with Falcons

INDIANAPOLIS — The Falcons are trading quarterback Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts, according to ESPN.

Sources told ESPN the Falcons will also get a third-round pick.

"Matt Ryan never asked the Falcons for a new contract -- that was not a part of the equation, per sources," Adam Schefter tweeted. He just felt like the time had come to move on from Atlanta. Ryan signed off on a trade to Indianapolis because he felt like the Colts have a roster that's built to win now."

