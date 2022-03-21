ESPN: Quarterback Matt Ryan coming to Colts in trade with Falcons

INDIANAPOLIS — The Falcons are trading quarterback Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts, according to ESPN.
Sources told ESPN the Falcons will also get a third-round pick.
"Matt Ryan never asked the Falcons for a new contract -- that was not a part of the equation, per sources," Adam Schefter tweeted. He just felt like the time had come to move on from Atlanta. Ryan signed off on a trade to Indianapolis because he felt like the Colts have a roster that's built to win now."
This is a breaking news story.
