NFL: Shaq Leonard out for rest of season after back surgery

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard is out for the rest of the reason after having back surgery Tuesday morning, according to the NFL.

NFL Reporter Ian Rapoport said in a Tweet that Leonard was evaluated several times and the hope is that surgery fixes his problem for good.

Rapoport said last week that Leonard had been placed on injured reserve after suffering a back injury during practice.

Leonard underwent surgery in June to address issues with discs in his back that were causing nerve issues.

During his return to the field in week 4 against the Titans, Leonard suffered a concussion and a broken nose. He missed several more games from that injury.