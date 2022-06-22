Former Colt Tony Siragusa dead at 55: Irsay

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Tony Siragusa has died at 55, Colts owner Jim Irsay confirmed in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.
Siragusa played for the Colts beginning in 1990 when he signed as an undrafted free agent. By 1992, Siragusa was a fixture on the field for the Colts' defense.
Known by many as "Goose", Siragusa quickly became a fan favorite for his antics and large, dominating 340 lbs. frame.
Following his stint with the Colts, Siragusa joined the Baltimore Ravens in 1997. With the Ravens, he was a member of the Super Bowl XXXV winning team.
A cause of death has not been announced.
