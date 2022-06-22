Watch
Former Colt Tony Siragusa dead at 55: Irsay

Frank Victores/AP
Former NFL tackle Tony Siragusa walks the field during practice before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the St. Louis Rams, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
Posted at 4:14 PM, Jun 22, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Tony Siragusa has died at 55, Colts owner Jim Irsay confirmed in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.

Siragusa played for the Colts beginning in 1990 when he signed as an undrafted free agent. By 1992, Siragusa was a fixture on the field for the Colts' defense.

Known by many as "Goose", Siragusa quickly became a fan favorite for his antics and large, dominating 340 lbs. frame.

Following his stint with the Colts, Siragusa joined the Baltimore Ravens in 1997. With the Ravens, he was a member of the Super Bowl XXXV winning team.

A cause of death has not been announced.

