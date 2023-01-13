'I share your frustration': Irsay pens open letter to Colts fans

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay took to the internet Friday to share his thoughts and appreciation for fans who he says share in his frustration.

The Colts finished the 2022 NFL season with a 4-12-1 record, fourth worst in the NFL.

Irsay explained to fans in the letter, which is available in full at Colts.com, that he shares frustration and that he cannot standing losing.

The full letter can be read below: