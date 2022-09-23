Indiana resident Clayton Anderson to headline Colts 'Home Opener Concert'

INDIANAPOLIS — This Sunday, prior to the kickoff of the Colts home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, country music artist Clayton Anderson will perform for fans inside the American Family Insurance Touchdown Town outside of Lucas Oil Stadium.

Anderson, fresh off the Friday release of “Made In The USA” his first full-length album since signing to Visionary Media Group, headlines the Indianapolis Colts Home Opener Concert.

Anderson is a Southern Indiana native.

Touchdown Town is free and open to the public and will feature appearances from Colts cheerleaders and the Colts drumline.

The first 5,000 fans into Touchdown Town will receive a free Clayton Anderson rally towel.

Anderson is scheduled to take the stage at 11:15 a.m. Sunday. The NFL’s clear bag policy will be in effect for Touchdown Town.