Shaq Leonard suffers back injury setback, placed on IR

INDIANAPOLIS — Linebacker Shaquille Leonard has been placed on the Colts injured reserve list after suffering a setback to his back during practice, according to Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport says that Leonard will be out for at least the next four games, as being placed on IR dictates, but his timetable for return is uncertain.

Leonard underwent surgery in June to address issues with discs in his back that were causing nerve issues.

During his return to the field in week 4 against the Titans, Leonard suffered a concussion and a broken nose.

He missed three more games from this injury. During the last two games, against Washington and New England, Leonard played off the bench as he worked back to 100%.

Leonard had 11 tackles and one interception in his limited playing time this year.