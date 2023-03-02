Watch Now
The Colts have areas to improve in after NFL Team Report Cards were released

Zach Bolinger/AP
Indianapolis Colts defensive back Rodney Thomas II (25) celebrates his interception with teammates during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
Posted at 5:19 PM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 17:22:04-05

INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL Players Association (NFLPA) gave a behind-the-scenes look at what NFL players really think about their team by releasing team report cards.

Questions were sent out to each NFL player to answer anonymously. Once the results came in, each team was given a grade in multiple categories, such as treatment of families, locker room and travel accommodations.

The report card, released March 1, ranked the Indianapolis Colts 16th out of 32 NFL teams.

The Colts ranked well overall, but they did receive a “D” or worse in two of the 8 categories.

Colts 2023 Report Card
“In general, the players feel well-supported by their team’s owner, Jim Irsay, as 97% of player respondents believe he is willing to spend the money necessary to upgrade the facility,” the NFLPA reported.

The Colts ranked first overall for training staff. According to the report, players feel as if their training staff goes above and beyond for them.

The team also ranked well in strength coaches, treatment of families and training room.

However, the team does have some room for improvement.

One of the main issues that players have are with the food provided to them. According to the report, some players prefer to pack their own lunch rather than eat at the facility.

The report also reveals that players feel as if their travel accommodations could be improved. They are one of seven teams that does not offer first-class seats to their players. They are one of six teams that force players to have roommates.

The Minnesota Vikings ranked No. 1, followed by the Miami Dolphins at No. 2. The Las Vegas Raiders took the No. 3 spot.

The Los Angeles Chargers ranked 30th, followed by the Arizona Cardinals at 31st. The Washington Commanders ranked last out of all NFL teams.

To see each team’s report card, click here.

