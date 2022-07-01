ESPN: Pacers trading guard Malcom Brogdon

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers are trading guard Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics, according to a new report from ESPN.

Senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski says the Pacers will get another first round pick as part of the deal.

As part of the trade, sources tell ESPN the Celtics are sending Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith and a 2023 first-round pick as well as Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts and Juwan Morgan.

Former Butler University coach Brad Stevens is now the President of Basketball Operations for the Celtics.

