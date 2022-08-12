Watch Now
Hagerstown Little League wins, advances to the Little League World Series

Posted at 8:49 PM, Aug 11, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Hagerstown Little League is heading to Williamsport.

On Thursday, the team defeated North Laurel Little League from London, Kentucky 4-3 in extra innings to secure a spot in the Little League World Series.

The Hagerstown team is the first Indiana team since 2012 to reach the Little League World Series. They will represent the Great Lakes Region in the tournament in Pennsylvania.

Hagerstown is the fourth United States team to clinch a berth into the tournament which begins next Wednesday and will air on the ESPN family of networks.

Joining them are Middleboro (Massachusetts) Little League from the New England Region, Nolensville (Tennessee) Little League from the Southeast Region and Pearland (Texas) Little League from the Southwest Region.

Teams from Puerto Rico, Panama, Mexico, Japan, Nicaragua, Italy, Curacao, Canada, Austalia and Chinese-Taipei.

