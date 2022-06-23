IHSAA makes slight change state basketball tournament

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana High School State Basketball Tournament will look slightly different next year.
The IHSAA Executive Committee voted on Thursday to change the regional round of the tournament to a single game and the semi-state round to a two-game format.
For the last 20 years, there have been two games played in the regional round and one game played in the semistate round.
Now, teams will play a one-game regional and then enter a blind draw that will set the semi-state pairings.
The changes go into effect for the 2022-23 tournament.
