Indiana high school football scores and highlights: Regional Championships

INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from the Regional Championship of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above.

See all of the high school football scores below.

Scores:

CLASS 6A

Carroll (FW) 21, Lafayette Jeff 20

Hamilton Southeastern 20, Westfield 0

Indpls Cathedral 14, Brownsburg 7

Center Grove 32, Warren Central 32

CLASS 5A

Valparaiso 15, Merrillville 14

Fort Wayne Snider 41, Mishawaka 27

Whiteland 49, Plainfield 14

Castle 31, Bloomington South 14

CLASS 4A

New Prairie 55, Northridge 7

Kokomo 42, Columbia City 13

Indpls Roncalli 20, New Palestine 7

East Central 35, Evansville Memorial 21

CLASS 3A

West Lafayette 55, Knox 14

Indpls Bishop Chatard 42, Yorktown 14

Monrovia 26, Owen Valley 21

Lawrenceburg at Southridge (Saturday)

CLASS 2A

Ft. Wayne Bishop Luers 35, Bluffton 6

Linton-Stockton 60, Lapel 24

Evansville Mater Dei 35, Triton Central 28

CLASS A

Adams Central 35, Carroll (Flora) 0

North Judson 49, Park Tudor 13

Indpls Lutheran 49, Providence 7

North Decatur 29, Sheridan 14