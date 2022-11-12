Indiana high school football scores and highlights: Regional Championships

INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from the Regional Championship of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above.
See all of the high school football scores below.
Scores:
CLASS 6A
Carroll (FW) 21, Lafayette Jeff 20
Hamilton Southeastern 20, Westfield 0
Indpls Cathedral 14, Brownsburg 7
Center Grove 32, Warren Central 32
CLASS 5A
Valparaiso 15, Merrillville 14
Fort Wayne Snider 41, Mishawaka 27
Whiteland 49, Plainfield 14
Castle 31, Bloomington South 14
CLASS 4A
New Prairie 55, Northridge 7
Kokomo 42, Columbia City 13
Indpls Roncalli 20, New Palestine 7
East Central 35, Evansville Memorial 21
CLASS 3A
West Lafayette 55, Knox 14
Indpls Bishop Chatard 42, Yorktown 14
Monrovia 26, Owen Valley 21
Lawrenceburg at Southridge (Saturday)
CLASS 2A
Ft. Wayne Bishop Luers 35, Bluffton 6
Linton-Stockton 60, Lapel 24
Evansville Mater Dei 35, Triton Central 28
CLASS A
Adams Central 35, Carroll (Flora) 0
North Judson 49, Park Tudor 13
Indpls Lutheran 49, Providence 7
North Decatur 29, Sheridan 14