Indiana high school football scores and highlights: State Tournament Continues

INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from the opening round of the tournament of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above.

See all of the high school football scores below.

Scores:

Adams Central 45, South Adams 20

Bloomington South 35, Columbus East 7

Bluffton 29, Tipton 18

Center Grove 14, Franklin Central 10

Covenant Christian 35, Riverton Parke 6

Eastbrook 42, Alexandria 14

Fishers 49, FW Northrop 7

Guerin Catholic 34, Tippecanoe Valley 14

Heritage Christian 21, Shenandoah 6

Indpls Roncalli 69, Indpls Crispus Attucks 0

Kokomo 28, Western 8

Martinsville 42, Bedford North Lawrence 14

Monrovia 21, Speedway 20

Noblesville 35, Zionsville 10

Northfield 21, Madison-Grant 14

Northridge 34, Logansport 24

Norwell 37, Concordia 0

Warren Central 58, Southport 0