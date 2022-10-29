Indiana high school football scores and highlights: State Tournament Continues

INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from the opening round of the tournament of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above.
See all of the high school football scores below.
Scores:
Adams Central 45, South Adams 20
Bloomington South 35, Columbus East 7
Bluffton 29, Tipton 18
Center Grove 14, Franklin Central 10
Covenant Christian 35, Riverton Parke 6
Eastbrook 42, Alexandria 14
Fishers 49, FW Northrop 7
Guerin Catholic 34, Tippecanoe Valley 14
Heritage Christian 21, Shenandoah 6
Indpls Roncalli 69, Indpls Crispus Attucks 0
Kokomo 28, Western 8
Martinsville 42, Bedford North Lawrence 14
Monrovia 21, Speedway 20
Noblesville 35, Zionsville 10
Northfield 21, Madison-Grant 14
Northridge 34, Logansport 24
Norwell 37, Concordia 0
Warren Central 58, Southport 0