Indiana high school football scores and highlights: Week 6

INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from Week 6 of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above.
See all of the high school football scores in Indiana from Friday, September 23, 2022 below.
Week 6 Scores:
Adams Central 49, South Adams 20
Ben Davis 34, Lawrence North 28
Bloomington South 44, Southport 7
Brownsburg 31, Westfield 14
Cascade 40, North Putnam 21
Center Grove 63, Lawrence Central 41
Columbus North 41, Terre Haute North 35
Corydon Central 32, Salem 16
Fishers 21, Avon 17
Floyd Central 14, Columbus East 12
Franklin Central 21, Noblesville 7
Gibson Southern 32, Heritage Hills 14
Hamilton Heights 43, Twin Lakes 0
Hamilton Southeastern 31, Zionsville 13
Heritage Christian 34, Indpls Covenant Christian 28
Indpls Lutheran 28, Indpls Scecina 19
Kokomo 49, McCutcheon 9
Lawrenceburg 37, Batesville 0
Lebanon 21, Tri-West 14
Leo 37, Bellmont 7
Martinsville 35, Whiteland 21
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 46, Pendleton Heights 14
New Palestine 42, Greenfield-Central 7
North Montgomery 44, Crawfordsville 7
Norwell 45, East Noble 0
Plainfield 34, Decatur Central 32 OT
Seymour 28, Brownstown 24
Sheridan 48, Taylor 0
Southridge 34, Tell City 6
Terre Haute South 42, Northview 37
Warren Central 49, Pike 14
Western 28, Cass 6