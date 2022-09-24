Indiana high school football scores and highlights: Week 6

INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from Week 6 of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above.

See all of the high school football scores in Indiana from Friday, September 23, 2022 below.

Week 6 Scores:

Adams Central 49, South Adams 20

Ben Davis 34, Lawrence North 28

Bloomington South 44, Southport 7

Brownsburg 31, Westfield 14

Cascade 40, North Putnam 21

Center Grove 63, Lawrence Central 41

Columbus North 41, Terre Haute North 35

Corydon Central 32, Salem 16

Fishers 21, Avon 17

Floyd Central 14, Columbus East 12

Franklin Central 21, Noblesville 7

Gibson Southern 32, Heritage Hills 14

Hamilton Heights 43, Twin Lakes 0

Hamilton Southeastern 31, Zionsville 13

Heritage Christian 34, Indpls Covenant Christian 28

Indpls Lutheran 28, Indpls Scecina 19

Kokomo 49, McCutcheon 9

Lawrenceburg 37, Batesville 0

Lebanon 21, Tri-West 14

Leo 37, Bellmont 7

Martinsville 35, Whiteland 21

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 46, Pendleton Heights 14

New Palestine 42, Greenfield-Central 7

North Montgomery 44, Crawfordsville 7

Norwell 45, East Noble 0

Plainfield 34, Decatur Central 32 OT

Seymour 28, Brownstown 24

Sheridan 48, Taylor 0

Southridge 34, Tell City 6

Terre Haute South 42, Northview 37

Warren Central 49, Pike 14

Western 28, Cass 6