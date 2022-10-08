Indiana high school football scores and highlights: Week 8

INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from Week 8 of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above.
See all of the high school football scores in Indiana from Friday, October 7, 2022 below.
Week 8 Scores:
Adams Central 56, Bluffton 8
Avon 27, Zionsville 20
Brownsburg 45, Noblesville 28
Carroll (Flora) 42, Clinton Prairie 6
Center Grove 38, Lawrence North 14
Churubusco 35, West Noble 19
DeKalb 48, Bellmont 7
Hamilton Southeastern 38, Franklin Central 14
Heritage 68, Southern Wells 20
Indpls. Cathedral 42, Indpls. Brebeuf 21
Kokomo 48, Richmond 6
Madison 21, Bedford North Lawrence 14
Mooresville 37, Martinsville 31 OT
New Haven 37, East Noble 14
Pendleton Heights 28, Yorktown 20
Sheridan 35, Eastern 27
Terre Haute South 42, Southport 7
Triton Central 27, Beech Grove 7
Warren Central 20, Carmel 13
Western 53, Tipton 33
Westfield 28, Fishers 17
Whiteland 45, Plainfield 14