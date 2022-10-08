Indiana high school football scores and highlights: Week 8

INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from Week 8 of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above.

See all of the high school football scores in Indiana from Friday, October 7, 2022 below.

Week 8 Scores:

Adams Central 56, Bluffton 8

Avon 27, Zionsville 20

Brownsburg 45, Noblesville 28

Carroll (Flora) 42, Clinton Prairie 6

Center Grove 38, Lawrence North 14

Churubusco 35, West Noble 19

DeKalb 48, Bellmont 7

Hamilton Southeastern 38, Franklin Central 14

Heritage 68, Southern Wells 20

Indpls. Cathedral 42, Indpls. Brebeuf 21

Kokomo 48, Richmond 6

Madison 21, Bedford North Lawrence 14

Mooresville 37, Martinsville 31 OT

New Haven 37, East Noble 14

Pendleton Heights 28, Yorktown 20

Sheridan 35, Eastern 27

Terre Haute South 42, Southport 7

Triton Central 27, Beech Grove 7

Warren Central 20, Carmel 13

Western 53, Tipton 33

Westfield 28, Fishers 17

Whiteland 45, Plainfield 14