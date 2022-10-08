Watch Now
SportsHigh School

Actions

Indiana high school football scores and highlights: Week 8

CG LN.PNG
WRTV
CG LN.PNG
BD LC.PNG
Posted at 9:31 PM, Oct 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-07 21:53:02-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from Week 8 of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above.

See all of the high school football scores in Indiana from Friday, October 7, 2022 below.

Week 8 Scores:

Adams Central 56, Bluffton 8

Avon 27, Zionsville 20

Brownsburg 45, Noblesville 28

Carroll (Flora) 42, Clinton Prairie 6

Center Grove 38, Lawrence North 14

Churubusco 35, West Noble 19

DeKalb 48, Bellmont 7

Hamilton Southeastern 38, Franklin Central 14

Heritage 68, Southern Wells 20

Indpls. Cathedral 42, Indpls. Brebeuf 21

Kokomo 48, Richmond 6

Madison 21, Bedford North Lawrence 14

Mooresville 37, Martinsville 31 OT

New Haven 37, East Noble 14

Pendleton Heights 28, Yorktown 20

Sheridan 35, Eastern 27

Terre Haute South 42, Southport 7

Triton Central 27, Beech Grove 7

Warren Central 20, Carmel 13

Western 53, Tipton 33

Westfield 28, Fishers 17

Whiteland 45, Plainfield 14

TOP STORIES: People living in storage units? Marion County Public Health Department is investigating | City issues vacate notice, effectively closing Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites | From blows to bullets: Video shows fight that wounded 2 judges in 2019 White Castle shooting | Woman, 4-year-old girl found shot in Avon home | Woman found shot, killed overnight on Indianapolis sidewalk

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE