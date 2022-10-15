Indiana high school football scores and highlights: Week 9

INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from Week 9 of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above.
See all of the high school football scores in Indiana from Friday, October 14, 2022 below.
Week 9 Scores:
Adams Central 42, Woodlan 7
Bedford N. Lawrence 21, Columbus East 3
Bloomington South 42, Seymour 13
Bremen 40, S. Bend Clay 0
Carmel 27, Lawrence Central 7
Charlestown 47, Eastern (Pekin) 6
Churubusco 35, Fairfield 14
Cin. Elder, Ohio 21, Indpls Chatard 16
Columbia City 25, Norwell 24
Concord 52, Plymouth 0
Crawfordsville 25, Frankfort 7
Delphi 49, Taylor 14
E. Noble 49, Bellmont 7
Eastern (Greene) 34, N. Central (Farmersburg) 28
Eastern (Greentown) 47, Clinton Prairie 24
Eastern Hancock 29, Lapel 22
Eastside 28, Angola 7
Edgewood 14, Brown Co. 6
Floyd Central 20, New Albany 14
Fountain Central 72, Parke Heritage 38
Frankton 30, Blackford 7
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 45, Ft. Wayne Northrop 20
Ft. Wayne Snider 52, Ft. Wayne Luers 7
Gary West 42, Indpls Attucks 0
Gibson Southern 39, Boonville 21
Glenn 36, S. Bend Washington 0
Greenfield 50, New Castle 7
Guerin Catholic 42, Culver Academy 0
Hamilton Southeastern 31, Brownsburg 28
Heritage 42, Jay Co. 7
Indpls Ben Davis 42, Indpls N. Central 6
Indpls Roncalli 21, E. Central 19
Indpls Scecina 42, Monrovia 0
Jasper 43, Vincennes 13
Jennings Co. 36, Jeffersonville 35
Jimtown 19, S. Bend Riley 7
LaVille 42, Culver 0
Lafayette Harrison 42, Richmond 8
Lawrenceburg 31, S. Dearborn 0
Leo 41, DeKalb 17
Linton 35, S. Putnam 10
Logansport 26, Anderson 21
Madison-Grant 65, Alexandria 21
Milan 42, Switzerland Co. 0
Mishawaka 54, Wawasee 21
Mississinewa 28, Eastbrook 6
Mooresville 37, Indpls Perry Meridian 22
Mt. Vernon (Posey) 56, Washington 0
N. Decatur 51, Wes-Del 0
N. Harrison 21, Providence 14
N. Judson 55, Pioneer 8
N. Montgomery 8, Danville 6
N. Putnam 34, Greencastle 28
Noblesville 43, Avon 41
NorthWood 42, Goshen 6
Northview 60, Indian Creek 23
Northwestern 42, Twin Lakes 7
Owen Valley 69, Cloverdale 13
Pendleton Hts. 35, Shelbyville 7
Penn 35, S. Bend Adams 7
Portage 42, LaPorte 6
Riverton Parke 74, Covington 36
Rochester 38, Maconaquah 14
S. Adams 49, Southern Wells 8
S. Bend St. Joseph's 28, Mishawaka Marian 21, OT
S. Newton 35, Frontier 6
Scottsburg 23, Brownstown 14
Sheridan 19, Carroll (Flora) 18
Southridge 42, Forest Park 14
Southwood 28, Tippecanoe Valley 26
Sullivan 42, W. Vigo 6
Tri-Central 41, Clinton Central 0
Tri-West 35, Southmont 0
Triton 42, Winamac 6
Triton Central 38, Speedway 7
Vermontville Maple Valley, Mich. 35, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 0
W. Central 34, N. White 14
W. Lafayette 43, Western 6
W. Washington 14, Salem 7
Warsaw 35, Northridge 21
Whiteland 42, Greenwood 14