Indiana high school football scores and highlights: Week 9

INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from Week 9 of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above.

See all of the high school football scores in Indiana from Friday, October 14, 2022 below.

Week 9 Scores:

Adams Central 42, Woodlan 7

Bedford N. Lawrence 21, Columbus East 3

Bloomington South 42, Seymour 13

Bremen 40, S. Bend Clay 0

Carmel 27, Lawrence Central 7

Charlestown 47, Eastern (Pekin) 6

Churubusco 35, Fairfield 14

Cin. Elder, Ohio 21, Indpls Chatard 16

Columbia City 25, Norwell 24

Concord 52, Plymouth 0

Crawfordsville 25, Frankfort 7

Delphi 49, Taylor 14

E. Noble 49, Bellmont 7

Eastern (Greene) 34, N. Central (Farmersburg) 28

Eastern (Greentown) 47, Clinton Prairie 24

Eastern Hancock 29, Lapel 22

Eastside 28, Angola 7

Edgewood 14, Brown Co. 6

Floyd Central 20, New Albany 14

Fountain Central 72, Parke Heritage 38

Frankton 30, Blackford 7

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 45, Ft. Wayne Northrop 20

Ft. Wayne Snider 52, Ft. Wayne Luers 7

Gary West 42, Indpls Attucks 0

Gibson Southern 39, Boonville 21

Glenn 36, S. Bend Washington 0

Greenfield 50, New Castle 7

Guerin Catholic 42, Culver Academy 0

Hamilton Southeastern 31, Brownsburg 28

Heritage 42, Jay Co. 7

Indpls Ben Davis 42, Indpls N. Central 6

Indpls Roncalli 21, E. Central 19

Indpls Scecina 42, Monrovia 0

Jasper 43, Vincennes 13

Jennings Co. 36, Jeffersonville 35

Jimtown 19, S. Bend Riley 7

LaVille 42, Culver 0

Lafayette Harrison 42, Richmond 8

Lawrenceburg 31, S. Dearborn 0

Leo 41, DeKalb 17

Linton 35, S. Putnam 10

Logansport 26, Anderson 21

Madison-Grant 65, Alexandria 21

Milan 42, Switzerland Co. 0

Mishawaka 54, Wawasee 21

Mississinewa 28, Eastbrook 6

Mooresville 37, Indpls Perry Meridian 22

Mt. Vernon (Posey) 56, Washington 0

N. Decatur 51, Wes-Del 0

N. Harrison 21, Providence 14

N. Judson 55, Pioneer 8

N. Montgomery 8, Danville 6

N. Putnam 34, Greencastle 28

Noblesville 43, Avon 41

NorthWood 42, Goshen 6

Northview 60, Indian Creek 23

Northwestern 42, Twin Lakes 7

Owen Valley 69, Cloverdale 13

Pendleton Hts. 35, Shelbyville 7

Penn 35, S. Bend Adams 7

Portage 42, LaPorte 6

Riverton Parke 74, Covington 36

Rochester 38, Maconaquah 14

S. Adams 49, Southern Wells 8

S. Bend St. Joseph's 28, Mishawaka Marian 21, OT

S. Newton 35, Frontier 6

Scottsburg 23, Brownstown 14

Sheridan 19, Carroll (Flora) 18

Southridge 42, Forest Park 14

Southwood 28, Tippecanoe Valley 26

Sullivan 42, W. Vigo 6

Tri-Central 41, Clinton Central 0

Tri-West 35, Southmont 0

Triton 42, Winamac 6

Triton Central 38, Speedway 7

Vermontville Maple Valley, Mich. 35, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 0

W. Central 34, N. White 14

W. Lafayette 43, Western 6

W. Washington 14, Salem 7

Warsaw 35, Northridge 21

Whiteland 42, Greenwood 14