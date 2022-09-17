Indiana high school football scores: Week 5

Watch highlights from Week 5 of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above.
See all of the high school football scores in Indiana from Friday, September 16, 2022 below.
Week Five Scores:
Adams Central 42, Heritage 7
Angola 40, Lakeland 21
Bloomington South 38, Terre Haute South 0
Bluffton 34, Jay County 7
Brownsburg 41, Fishers 28
Carroll (Flora) 42, Eastern (Greentown) 14
Hamilton Southeastern 26, Westfield 21
Huntington North 47, Bellmont 0
Indpls Lutheran 50, Cascade 12
Indpls Roncalli 49, Guerin Catholic 10
Kokomo 49, Marion 3
Martinsville 27, Franklin 26
New Palestine 42, Pendleton Heights 14
Norwell 59, New Haven 7
South Adams 35, Monroe Central 19
South Newton 36, Tri-County 0
Triton Central 49, Indian Creek 14
Tri-West 24, Danville 21
Western 35, Hamilton Heights 14
Woodlan 46, Southern Wells 6