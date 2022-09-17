Indiana high school football scores: Week 5

Watch highlights from Week 5 of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above.

See all of the high school football scores in Indiana from Friday, September 16, 2022 below.

Week Five Scores:

Adams Central 42, Heritage 7

Angola 40, Lakeland 21

Bloomington South 38, Terre Haute South 0

Bluffton 34, Jay County 7

Brownsburg 41, Fishers 28

Carroll (Flora) 42, Eastern (Greentown) 14

Hamilton Southeastern 26, Westfield 21

Huntington North 47, Bellmont 0

Indpls Lutheran 50, Cascade 12

Indpls Roncalli 49, Guerin Catholic 10

Kokomo 49, Marion 3

Martinsville 27, Franklin 26

New Palestine 42, Pendleton Heights 14

Norwell 59, New Haven 7

South Adams 35, Monroe Central 19

South Newton 36, Tri-County 0

Triton Central 49, Indian Creek 14

Tri-West 24, Danville 21

Western 35, Hamilton Heights 14

Woodlan 46, Southern Wells 6